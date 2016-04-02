Remembering Debbie Reynolds: Vintage Images of America’s Sweetheart

Olivia Bahou
Apr 01, 2016 @ 9:45 pm
<p>On the set of&nbsp;<em>I Love Melvin</em></p>
On the set of I Love Melvin

Reynolds applies lipstick behind the scenes of the 1952 comedy.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<p>In the film&nbsp;<em>Two Weeks With Love</em></p>
In the film Two Weeks With Love

The actress sings and dances to the song "Row Row Row" in the 1950 musical.

Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<p>In a 1950 portrait</p>
In a 1950 portrait

Reynolds shyly smiles at the camera while wearing a tulle wrap and a bright red lip in a photograph that epitomizes '50s glamour.

Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<p>In a 1955 photograph</p>
In a 1955 photograph

The actress and singer shows off her fit figure in a halter bikini top and high-waisted bottoms in a stunning portrait.

Getty Images
<p>In a 1950 portrait</p>
In a 1950 portrait

The actress embodies a girl-next-door aesthetic in this shot, which showcases her ringlet curls and freckled skin.

Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
<p>On the set of&nbsp;<em>This Happy Feeling</em></p>
On the set of This Happy Feeling

Reynolds looks ready for her close-up on the set of the comedy, wearing a crisp white ensemble.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
<p>In a poolside portrait</p>
In a poolside portrait

America's sweetheart poses playfully in a leopard-print one piece for this poolside photograph.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
<p>In a '50s shot</p>
In a '50s shot

In this pinup shot from 1955, Reynolds is dressed as a pilgrim sitting atop a replica of Plymouth Rock.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
<p>With her French poodle</p>
With her French poodle

The actress smiles as she holds her pup, Fanny, a gift from Eddie Fisher.

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
<p>In a 1950 portrait</p>
In a 1950 portrait

The Singin' in the Rain star poses for a photograph in a white sleeveless top with a scarf tied around her neck.

Loomis Dean/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
<p>In a seaside photograph</p>
In a seaside photograph

Reynolds was photographed on a sandy beach in 1952 wearing an off-the-shoulder striped top, high-waisted bathing suit bottoms, and gladiator sandals. The actress was all smiles as the wind swept through her signature curls.

Ullstein Bild via Getty Images
