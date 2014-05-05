From D.C. to N.Y.C., See the 12 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

Much of Hollywood traded in the California hills for Capitol Hill this weekend to attend annual White House Correspondents' dinner. Celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o and Sofia Vergara joined the President and First Lady for the occasion. And they took to Instagram, of course, to document the experience.

However, it wasn't all about Washington, D.C.! Plenty of other celebrities shared their favorite weekend moments via the social media app. Click through the gallery to see 12 photos we think are worthy of a double tap.

1 of 12 Instagram/lupitanyongo

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong’o did a spin before touring the White House while in D.C. for the Correspondents' Dinner.
2 of 12 Instagram/sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara posted this picture of herself with the President and First Lady.
3 of 12 Instagram/mindykaling

Mindy Kaling

What do these three ladies have in common? Kaling sums it up in her caption: “They fought crime with a bold lip.”
4 of 12 Instagram/savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie

The Today Show anchors left Studio 1A behind and headed to Washington, D.C., for the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
5 of 12 Instagram/carsondaly

Carson Daly

First-time guest Carson Daly joined his fellow Today Show hosts at the White House Correspondents dinner.
6 of 12 Instagram/jessicasimpson

Jessica Simpson

Simpson struck a sexy pose with pals at the White House Correspondents' Dinner after party.
7 of 12 Instagram/officialjld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

It was a merging of political TV shows at the White House Correspondents' Dinner! Veep’s Louis-Dreyfus took a selfie with some of the cast of Scandal.
8 of 12 Instagram/heidiklum

Heidi Klum

Looks like summer! Klum cooled off with a popsicle while poolside.
9 of 12 Instagram/jessicaalba

Jessica Alba

Aw! Alba snapped this sweet photo of her daughters on their way to a family dinner.
10 of 12 Instagram/beyonce

Beyoncé

Like mother like daughter! Beyonce snapped this cute photo of her and Blue Ivy’s matching Charlotte Olympia shoes.
11 of 12 Instagram/busyphilipps

Busy Philipps

Philipps headed to Broadway to see her best friend Michelle Williams in Cabaret. “I’m so proud. I can’t stand it,” she captioned.
12 of 12 Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

How did Reese Witherspoon finish a pretty weekend in New York City? With some sunset drinks!

