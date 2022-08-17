Day of Indulgence Is Hollywood's Not-so-Secret Summer Camp

The most exclusive event in Hollywood is not on a red carpet or at an awards show afterparty. It takes place at an unassuming Pacific Palisades bungalow, where every August, film and TV producer Jennifer Klein hosts her annual Day of Indulgence.

For one star-studded afternoon, A-list women gather to be massaged, manicured, gifted, and pampered to their hearts' delight. Such abundant decadence would be enough for any event, but the goodies and fabulous cuisine are only one part of what makes this Sunday afternoon so special. In addition to being something of a girls-only spa retreat, the Day of Indulgence essentially acts as a giant family reunion.

Now in its 24th year, Klein's annual "Christmas In August" (as Bryce Dallas Howard once called it) has played host to the glitterati for so long that some repeat guests — Laverne Cox, Tyra Banks, Cynthia Erivo, Allison Janney, and Leslie Mann — greet each other with great big bear hugs, like they're returning to summer camp after a long school year.

Amy E. Graves

Amy E. Graves

For the first time in two years, hardly anyone is wearing a mask, and everyone — from the vendors to the guests — remarked at how wonderful it felt to see their friends' faces again. Wearing a Veronica Beard dress, Klein said, "We're bringing joy to the guests in a world of chaos."

The magical event absolutely lived up to that promise. "I just got through the door and I got offered a smoothie, and that's already pretty amazing," exclaimed newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who was wearing an ornate butterfly ring that said she got from the set of Never Have I Ever. "And then there's ice cream on a tray. I love that."

Indeed, the moment guests crossed the threshold, they were invited to partake in a LiveMore Organics smoothie, made on-site. Then, by the entrance lay a vast array of snacks — Carnegie Deli black-and-white cookies, Smart Sweets, Lesser Evil popcorn, Baked By Melissa mini-cupcakes (flown in from New York, naturally), Twizzlers, barkTHINS, and Brookside chocolates. After catching up with her I Love That For You co-star Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer made a beeline for the food. "Such great snacks," confirmed Bayer, who wore a floppy sun hat. "And I always love to try the different kinds of sunscreens when I'm here. I'm crazy about sun protection."

Amy E. Graves

"It's fun that it's all women," added Shannon. "It's just such a nice feeling. It's daytime, it's a Sunday, and you get to see so many women you love and have worked with or want to work. Women shopping, talking — it's fun!"

Brightly colored floral arrangements by Flower Maid accented every room of the house, which was both impeccably styled yet inviting and cozy. Multiple massage and clothing stations were set up around the living room and in each of the bedrooms, which held stations from apparel brands Marine Layer, Lunya, Splendid, and Veronica Beard. Mindy Kaling was particularly drawn to the clothing stations, trying on a button-down blouse from Marine Layer. "What a deal!" she squealed upon learning that the Marine Layer items were 50% off. "I love shopping, and I love coming to the West Side," Kaling added. "I took seven highways to get here."

"I like coming because cool women come here," she continued. "I never know what the cool denim shape is, so I'll come in in skinny jeans, and everyone's wearing wide-leg, and I'm like, ah, that's what I need to move over to."

In the living room, an acupuncturist offered Kai Wellness crystal ear seeds for the guests, including Leslie Mann, who wore a long pink-and-white Peony floral dress with puffy sleeves that she picked up on a Hawaiian vacation with her family. After receiving a neck and shoulder massage, Allison Janney — draped head-to-toe in a flowing black XÍRENA dress and carrying a mini Louis Vuitton shoulder bag — posed for photos with Jennifer Coolidge, Shannon, Yvonne Orji, MJ Rodriguez, and Orivo. "I'm a real product whore," cracked Janney on her way out.

Amy E. Graves

Over on the front porch, guests were invited to sample Tatcha skincare, Revive eye treatments, Kate Somerville oxygen facials, and facial massages with TheraBody's new TheraFace device, which is designed to reduce tension and relax facial muscles. Nearby were even more mini-massage stations offering soothing rubdowns from famed Los Angeles spa Milk + Honey, while guests also partook in mini-massage treatments with Kate McLeod stones and Mutha Body Butter.

"Some of the ladies got an oxygen facial outside," noted Rebel Wilson, who wore matching aviator sunglasses with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. "I've been coming through for years," she continued. "It's always just a nice little hangout on a Sunday while meeting some awesome ladies."

While Shannon and Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever indulged in rubdowns with iS CLINICAL and EO oils, numerous attendees also received Dazzle Dry manicures and treatments with the NuFACE Mini+. Jodie Turner-Smith showed off her new multi-colored nails, while Ruth Negga, Ramakrishnan, and Laverne Cox gushed over her outfit: a denim jumpsuit, black turban, and chunky gold necklace. "Love the 'fit," Ramakrishnan knowingly told Turner-Smith.

Not only did every corner of the house host luxurious spa services, everywhere you turned there would be a fabulous array of things to eat. A buffet spread from Bristol Farms held a fresh salad bar and Tocaya burritos, wraps, and plantain and tortilla chips. Chowing down on a wrap, Orji gushed over how the Day of Indulgence is both an opportunity to learn about new brands and a chance for a lot of extremely busy people to slow down and just enjoy fellow guests' company. "It's like having brunch with friends. I hadn't seen Cynthia Erivo in so long. It's like a reunion of sorts."

Orji also received numerous compliments on her brightly colored jumpsuit from Farm Rio. "This event always makes me feel like I should wear bright, fun, colors," the Insecure star said. "I looked in my closet, I was like, 'This feels right. This feels right for the occasion.'"

Amy E. Graves

Nearby, Keke Palmer showed Ramakrishnan, Cox, and Negga some henna painted on her hand. The Nope star had just come inside from perusing the many backyard vendors; the item she was most excited about was the Makeup Junkie makeup bag — a Shark Tank product that has won an enormous amount of praise for its flat, travel-friendly shape. "I thought that was really cool, because obviously I travel a lot, and I love that it's a flat bag," Palmer said. "It's spill-proof, so leaking won't be an issue."

As celebs made their way through to the backyard, they were met with vendors handing out Quay sunglasses, hoodies from the female-founded apparel company TKEES (Russian Doll's Greta Lee selected a tan-colored garment), delicate gorjana jewelry, Maison Margiela perfume, Kinship, Saint Jane, and Drunk Elephant skincare and cosmetics, and Benefit makeup. Orji and Erivo both lingered at the Drunk Elephant stand, and Shannon and Janney caught up as they sampled items from the Benefit and Kinship skincare counters. Nearby, Jennifer Coolidge inhaled heavenly perfume oils from NEST.

The Toronto-based TKEES was a big hit all around. Rodriguez, in particular, praised the apparel brand's effortless comfort, saying, "I'm a big fan of big clothes, baggy clothes. I like wearing tight, body-conscious clothes, but I also like wearing baggy clothes, because I like feeling comfortable, but still stylish in a street-urban kind of way."

"This is an amazing event," said Gillian Jacobs, who also took home some NEST scents and a TKEES sweatshirt. "Everywhere you look, there's an incredible actress that you admire. It's amazing when you see someone that you really admire in the flesh, like, 'Oh, my god,' I see Molly Shannon. We've met before, but unless you work with someone, you don't always get to see other people that often. I just feel like I've been fangirling all day."

The fangirling was definitely mutual. On her way out the door, Ramakrishnan ran up to Jacobs to say hi and say how much she loved her work, which made Jacobs beam from beneath her sunglasses and baseball hat. "I think I'm blushing really hard!" she grinned.

Amy E. Graves

In and around the house, guests sipped on all sorts of beverages, both alcoholic and not. Guests hydrated with Fiji water while staff wandered the premises offering Suga wellness shots and JNSQ rosé, Moet minis, Berry Lemonade Health-Ade Kombucha shots, and mini Tequila Don Julio Margaritas spiked with NUUN watermelon hydration tablets. Visitors also treated themselves to the limited-edition Baileys Colada served from coconuts, along with iced coffees made with Baileys Deliciously Light.

Throughout the backyard's perimeter, vendors invited guests to grab size-inclusive Cosabella bralettes, Halo 42 body elixir, bottles of Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum, and more. Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger took a particular interest in the Crate & Barrel utensils and loaded up on Makeup Junkie bags. Guests were also gifted Tyra Banks's ModeLand gift certificates, which would let recipients and their friends have their very own "Posing Parties" where "you'll learn how to pose from head to toe," as Banks promised. Around the corner, Angela Bassett snatched up some Crate & Barrel kitchen utensils, mentioning how she'd just redone her kitchen. "I love a good spatula!" she grinned.

And what would a Day of Indulgence be without some lavish dessert options? All throughout the afternoon, guests helped themselves to decadent Sprinkles brownies, a candy buffet made up of See's Candies, enormous Crumbl cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Sidecar Doughnuts. Outside, the catering staff invited Rodriguez to sample some chilled Carnegie Deli cheesecake bites.

On their way out, each guest collected the grand prize: Samsonite gift suitcases and LeSportsac bags containing personalized clothing from Madewell, Aritzia, and Spanx, a Rothy's wristlet, Allbirds sneakers and Sam Edelman loafers, and loads of gift certificates. A particularly pragmatic addition was the simplehuman Cleanstation UV-C light phone sanitizer, which disinfects your phone in mere seconds.

Amy E. Graves

By the day's end, every guest met their wellness quota for the year — and then some. "Unfortunately, this turns out to be the only time of year that I get a massage," Janney admitted. "That's why I come here — to get a message. I don't get them enough. It was really nice to have my shoulders rubbed. I just don't take enough time for self care sometimes."

Above all, however, the women were filled with gratitude to have spent a day together, just chatting and catching up. "I haven't seen Molly Shannon in a long time, and it was so nice to catch up with her and have a really nice conversation, and see people I don't see the rest of the year," Janney continued. "I feel very lucky to be invited to something like this because I get to take a lot of what I get here and I spread the wealth to all my friends."