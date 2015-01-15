Anna Kendrick: What a Day in My Life Is Like

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick is today’s InStyle.com guest editor, and here the star shows us what it's like to walk a day in her shoes. Check back throughout the day for more exclusive content straight from the actress herself at InStyle.com/annakendrickday.

My day before the Golden Globe Awards (Jan. 10) was jam-packed—and I'm taking you behind the scenes to relive the day with me! There was plenty of fun to be had, from attending the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party to celebrating at Disney's pre-Golden Globes bash with my Into the Woods co-stars. Aside from the festivities, I also had some last minute Globes fashion prep to squeeze in: Selecting jewelry, a few minor alterations, and one final gown fitting were all on the agenda.

Breakfast of Champions

"My breakfast on the morning of Jan. 10! Totally necessary for the day before the Golden Globes."
At the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party

"My first stop of the day was the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party. For the event I wore an Andrew Gn dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, and Jennifer Meyer rings."
There's Always Time for a Selfie

"And I'm on to the next event! Here is the up-close detail of the gorgeous Giambattista Valli dress I got to wear to Disney’s pre-Globes party."
With Meryl Streep at Disney’s Pre-Golden Globes Bash

"Next up was Disney’s pre-Globes party. Here's me and Meryl Streep, my Into the Woods co-star. Isn't she incredible?"
Rain, Rain, Go Away

"This rain is not cute. Everyone was in a panic that it would rain at the Globes. There would have been so many soggy couture trains. Off to do some last-minute prep for the awards show!"
Golden Globes Jewelry Selection

"Can’t I just keep one?"
Diamonds Upon Diamonds

"So many options, such a good problem to have."
Ready for My Final Fitting

"My shoes were being dyed so we used these for the final pre-Globes fitting. I secretly loved it."
Last-Minute Gown Alterations

"How would a little fabric belt look? My genius stylist Cristina Ehrlich experiments with whatever is handy."
Pretty Shoes to End the Day

"Who wants to come live with me?"

