Dax Shepard
Home
Celebrity
Dax Shepard
Videos
Kristen Bell's Tips for a Healthy Marriage Should Be Required Reading
Feb 15, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Still Have Major Chemistry in This Steamy Kissing Photo
Feb 02, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Rented a Roller Skating Rink for a Glorious Date Night
Dec 04, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Social Media
The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Dax Shepard Clarifies Kristen Bell's Story About Their Kids Catching Them Having Sex
Nov 09, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell Says Her Kids Have Walked in on Her and Dax Shepard Having Sex
Nov 04, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell Reveals Humor Is What Keeps Her Marriage to Dax Shepard Fresh
Nov 01, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Kristen Bell Says Her Daughters Tell Her to Stop Singing
Frozen
Oct 06, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Frequent Fighting Almost Broke Them Up
Sep 27, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell Opened Up About How She and Dax Shepard Resolve Fights in Front of Their Kids
Aug 11, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s
GoT
Music Video Brings a Major Fan Theory to Life
Jul 14, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Kristen Bell on Motherhood,
Frozen 2
, and Why She’s Always Fashionably Late
Jun 14, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell Shares Photo of Her Waiting for Birth of First Child
May 12, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
The Secret to Kristen Bell's Happy Marriage Is Not What You Think
Mar 21, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities Who Hilariously Trolled Their Significant Other on Social Media
Mar 17, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
This Is How Dax Shepard Accidentally Taught His 3-Year-Old to Curse
Mar 14, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Take Their Argument Over Furniture to New Heights
Feb 23, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Star Couples
Dax Shepard Had Best Reaction to Kristen Bell Crying at Their Wedding
Jan 26, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Dax Shepard Was Kristen Bell's “Wingman” to Chat Up Her Celeb Crush
Jan 26, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Star Couples
Dax Shepard Thanks Kristen Bell for "Being an Optimist" in #TBT
Jan 16, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Golden Globes
Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads to the Golden Globes
Jan 10, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Golden Globes
There Was a Lot of PDA on the 2017 Globes Red Carpet
Jan 08, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Star Couples
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share a Passionate Smooch on the Slopes
Dec 22, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
