12 Times Dawson's Creek's Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Were BFF Goals IRL

Oct 05, 2017 @ 11:00 am

It's no secret that Dawson's Creek alums Michelle Williams, who played Jen Lindley, and Busy Philipps, who joined the cast in 2001 as Audrey Liddell, are good friends outside of the teen drama and in real life. The duo has remained close even after the show went off air and are officially on the list of the best Hollywood BFFs, joining the likes of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox, and even Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

Williams and Philipps were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday walking arm in arm, looking chummier than ever. Both women rocked casual-cool outfits, with Williams in a black-and-white patterned dress, a denim jacket, and black espadrilles, and Philipps in a pretty wine red blouse, distressed skinny jeans, and matching red heels.

VIDEO: Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps's Best BFF Moments

 

The pair were hanging out together on Monday night as well, at the premiere of Williams's latest film, Manchester by the Sea. Philipps took to Instagram to show off their BFF love, posting a cute selfie with the hilarious caption, "Went to support my sweet bff Michelle at her new movie tonight and got a whole plate of mini crab cakes smushed into me at the after party! THIS IS WHO I AM. (you can watch it all on my Instagram story but I swear a lot. Just warning you)."

Scroll down below to take a look at the pair's long friendship history, which now spans 15 years since they first met on the set of Dawson's Creek in 2001.

1 of 12 Busy Phillips/Instagram

Paris Fashion Week, October 2017

After one too many glasses of wine, Philipps took to Instagram Stories to announce that she would be dyeing Williams's blonde hair millennial pink. "Here we are, and I'm going to dye Michelle Williams's hair," Philipps said. Her multiple shots were hilarious but, thankfully, the results were nothing but chic.

2 of 12 J. Vespa/WireImage

Independent Spirit Awards, 2006

Philipps came out to show her support for Williams who was nominated for Best Supporting Female for her work in Brokeback Mountain.

3 of 12 Getty

Golden Globe Awards After Party, 2011

The dynamic duo arrived at Relativity Media and The Weinstein Company's Golden Globe Awards After Party together, and posed as a pair on the red carpet. 

4 of 12 Getty

Vanity Fair's Oscar After Party, 2011

Clearly, closeness is no issue for these two, as they (almost) kissed for the camera's at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in 2011, where Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film, Blue Valentine.

5 of 12 Getty

Critics' Choice Movie Awards, 2012

Philipps and Williams in deep conversation at the Critics' Choice Awards. We wonder what (or who) they were talking about!

6 of 12 Jeff Vespa/Getty

Golden Globe Awards After Party, 2012

Philipps was obviously so proud of her BFF's Golden Globe win for Best Actress for the film My Week with Marilyn, snapping a photo of Williams holding her trophy. Too cute!

7 of 12 Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2012

The pair used another red carpet occasion to show off their #BFFGoals, arriving at the Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet together. 

8 of 12 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Academy Awards, 2012

We bet these two coordinated their strapless, textured gowns look for the Oscars that year, each in a different color and slightly different style, but still looking so cute together. 

9 of 12 Mike Coppola/Getty

Tony Awards, 2016

We just want a BFF who looks at us the way Williams and Philipps look at each other. The look in their eyes totally screams, "best friends for life!"

10 of 12 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Critics' Choice Awards, 2016

Philipps accompanied Williams as her date to the Critics' Choice Awards, where Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her film, Manchester by the Sea.

11 of 12 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Screening of Manchester by the Sea, 2016

Philipps supported her BFF at the screening of her new movie, and Williams praised her date to reporters. "I’m here with my best friend," she told People. "I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there."

12 of 12 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

LAX, 2017

The BFFs and travel buddies held hands as they traipsed through LAX in January 2017. Look at their feet—they were even walking in-sync! Honestly, it doesn't get cuter than this. 

