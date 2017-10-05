12 Times Dawson's Creek's Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Were BFF Goals IRL

It's no secret that Dawson's Creek alums Michelle Williams, who played Jen Lindley, and Busy Philipps, who joined the cast in 2001 as Audrey Liddell, are good friends outside of the teen drama and in real life. The duo has remained close even after the show went off air and are officially on the list of the best Hollywood BFFs, joining the likes of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Jennifer Anniston and Courteney Cox, and even Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

Williams and Philipps were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday walking arm in arm, looking chummier than ever. Both women rocked casual-cool outfits, with Williams in a black-and-white patterned dress, a denim jacket, and black espadrilles, and Philipps in a pretty wine red blouse, distressed skinny jeans, and matching red heels.

VIDEO: Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps's Best BFF Moments

The pair were hanging out together on Monday night as well, at the premiere of Williams's latest film, Manchester by the Sea. Philipps took to Instagram to show off their BFF love, posting a cute selfie with the hilarious caption, "Went to support my sweet bff Michelle at her new movie tonight and got a whole plate of mini crab cakes smushed into me at the after party! THIS IS WHO I AM. (you can watch it all on my Instagram story but I swear a lot. Just warning you)."

Went to support my sweet bff Michelle at her new movie tonight and got a whole plate of mini crab cakes smushed into me at the after party! THIS IS WHO I AM. 👏🏻☠️🦀🦀🦀✌🏼(you can watch it all on my Instagram story but I swear a lot. Just warning you) A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Nov 14, 2016 at 10:29pm PST

Scroll down below to take a look at the pair's long friendship history, which now spans 15 years since they first met on the set of Dawson's Creek in 2001.