The Friends Reunion Is Really Just a "Fun Interview"
David Schwimmer gave us the most complete description of the 'Friends' reunion special yet, including a taping date.
So you know that mysterious Friends reunion special that has been teased for what feels like longer than the show’s actual 10-year run? Well, the stars have dropped crumbs here and there, telling us it’s “unscripted,” and that they will not be playing their sitcom characters. Now it seems we’ve been given the clearest picture yet of what this special will realistically look like, and it came from none other than David Schwimmer (read: Ross).
During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer stood up for his oft-criticized Friends character, telling Fallon that “it’s not even a question” that Ross and Rachel were on a break.
Schwimmer got somewhat candid regarding the reunion special, which has been postponed from its original taping date in May due to COVID-19, telling the Tonight Show host that they’re supposed to film in August but they’re “going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do.” But don’t worry, it will happen at some point. “We will wait until it's safe,” Schwimmer promised.
So … What exactly is this reunion special? "The hope is that this reunion special, which we would love to shoot, it's unscripted, it's basically a fun interview and then some other surprise bits.” A fun interview. Ah.