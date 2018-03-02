whitelogo
David Schwimmer
Celebrity
David Schwimmer
Videos
Hollywood Men Unveil an Anti-Harassment Initiative of Their Own
Mar 02, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Chris Pratt Strips Down for Michelob Ultra Super Bowl Commercial
Feb 04, 2018 @ 10:30 pm
Videos
David Schwimmer Says His Mom Was Sexually Harassed Her "Whole Career"—See His Powerful PSA
Jan 29, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Friends
Is Coming Back—Just Not the Way We Expected
Apr 12, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
These Celeb Starter Homes Are Nothing Like Your Starter Home
Feb 10, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Surreal Moments In 2016 That Made Us Ask "Is This Real Life?"
Dec 20, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
TV Shows
10 Holiday TV Episodes We Still Love Watching Year-Round
Dec 10, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Social Media
Ross Geller Has a Rate My Professors Page and It's Amazing
Dec 07, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Emmys
Jimmy Kimmel Hands Out His Moms PB&J Sandwiches to the Hungry Emmys Audience
Sep 18, 2016 @ 10:00 pm
TV Shows
7 TV Shows to Binge-Watch Before the 2016 Emmy Awards This Sunday
Sep 13, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Watch Rebel Wilson Join David Schwimmer and James Corden's Rap Battle
May 27, 2016 @ 9:00 am
