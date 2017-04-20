whitelogo
David Duchovny
Celebrity
David Duchovny
TV Shows
The X-Files
Is Coming Back Again with a 10-Episode Event Series
Apr 20, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Videos
X-Files
Star David Duchovny Says He "Would Love to" Make More Episodes
Feb 22, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
TV Shows
6 Things to Know About Scully's Style Evolution on
The X-Files
Feb 22, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
David Duchovny Honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jan 26, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
The X-Files
Co-Stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny Open Up About Their On-Screen Chemistry
Jan 25, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
TV Shows
Get to Know the New Cast of
The X-Files
Jan 25, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
InStyle
Flashback: Talking to David Duchovny About Mulder's Style, Women's Clothes, and a Well-Placed Teacup
Jan 22, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Gillian Anderson Get a Massive Case of the Giggles on
Jimmy Kimmel
Jan 13, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Gillian Anderson Discusses Her Character's Style Evolution Ahead of
The X-Files
Return
Jan 11, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Watch
The X-Files'
s New 21-Minute Featurette—Spoiler Alert!
Dec 29, 2015 @ 10:00 am
TV Shows
A Complete Guide to All the Beloved Shows and Movies Set to Make a Comeback
Nov 05, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
TV Shows
The Full Trailer for
The X-Files
Reboot Is Here—Watch It Now
Sep 30, 2015 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Watch the First
X-Files
Teaser Trailer for the Reboot
Jul 17, 2015 @ 7:45 am
TV Shows
The X-Files
Returns! See Mulder and Scully on the New
Entertainment Weekly
Cover and Get a Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes
Jun 25, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
See the First Photos from the
X-Files
Reboot
Jun 11, 2015 @ 9:30 am
