whitelogo
whitelogo
David Burtka
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
David Burtka
Social Media
The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris and His Well-Dressed Twins Kicked Off the Holidays in Style
Nov 21, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
15 Celebrity Parents Who Opted for Surrogacy
Sep 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! See His Cutest Family Photos
Jun 15, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Star Couples
Neil Patrick Harris Had the Sweetest Birthday Message for Husband David Burtka
May 30, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
Elton John and More Stars Out to Support AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual Gala
Nov 03, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris's Daughter Harper Lost Her First Tooth! See the Cute 'Gram
Oct 31, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris Shares the Cutest Family Photo in the Pool with His Twins in the Dominican Republic
Oct 20, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
David Burtka Wishes His Twins a Happy 6th Birthday in This Adorable Photo
Oct 13, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris Wishes His Twins Happy 6th Birthday with Darling Instagram Photo
Oct 12, 2016 @ 7:45 pm
Videos
Neil Patrick Harris Is Using "Jedi Mind Tricks" to Get His Kids Excited for a Family Halloween Costume
Sep 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
See Neil Patrick Harris's Adorable Back-to-School Photo of His Twins
Sep 08, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Star Couples
Neil Patrick Harris Wishes Husband David Burtka Happy Anniversary with the Cutest Instagram
Sep 06, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Celebrate Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's 2nd Anniversary with Their Most Heartwarming Family Moments
Sep 06, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Take On London's Borough Market with Their Twins
Aug 25, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Take Their 5-Year-Old Twins on a Precious Tea Date
Aug 23, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Twins Are Already Flower Arranging Pros
Aug 18, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Star Couples
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Twins Star in Adorable Underwater Photos from Their Family Vacation
Aug 16, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris's 5-Year-Old Son Is Already Better at Eating with Chopsticks Than Most Adults
Jul 07, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris’s 5-Year-Old Twins Are the Cutest Mountain Climbers in This New Photo
Jun 29, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris Takes His Adorable Twins to the Aquarium
Jun 23, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris's Twins Graduated Preschool—See How They Celebrated
Jun 12, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Twins Host the Sweetest Bake Sale—See How Much They Made!
Jun 09, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!