Dave and Odette Annable Open Up Their Daughter's Adorable, Cozy Nursery 

We know that Dave and Odette Annable are one of Hollywood’s most handsome couples, and while the married duo can kill it on a red carpet together, there’s a new skill they can add to their resume: A+ decorators. Odette gave birth to their first daughter, Charlie Mae Annable, back in September and while it’s evident that they have a knack for dressing the baby girl in adorable, floral-print dresses it’s the newborn’s dreamy nursery that we’re especially in love with. With the help of interior designer and family friend Kathryn Sykora, the newly minted parents artfully crafted a sun-filled, earthy room that’s full of warm, quilt-like fabrics, soft, neutral color palettes, and plenty of children’s books and plush toys to boot.

Odette happily opened up her home to InStyle and gave us an exclusive glimpse into young Charlie Mae’s world. “We were originally going to put the macramé wall hanging above her crib until we saw the size of the drift wood,” Annable says of the decoration in the image above. “It ended up working better above the daybed—it brought the room together perfectly. I will probably always be changing the pillows out and having a fun rotation going on. Most of the color in the room will come from those pillows and the books on her shelves.”

So how’s the happy couple enjoying the space? “Dave would not be a better dad. He is so amazing with Charlie and our pup, Navy [above], is already so protective over her. That’s our little family,” she adds. Step inside the charming room below and read where Odette drew inspiration. 

A DREAM COME TRUE 

"This picture makes me so happy. I had a vision of what I wanted Charlie's nursery to look like and it ended up looking even better than I could have ever imagined," Annable says. "When I was designing the room with one of my best friends and interior decorator Kathryn Sykora, I wanted to make sure the room felt bright and happy, not too fussy and peaceful. Check and check. One of my favorite pieces in the room is the dream catcher feather mobile above her bed. A gift from Kathryn. Charlie is enamored with it already."

ALL IN THE DETAILS 

"The details of the nursery are my favorite," says Annable. "The initials were a gift given by my best girlfriends for Charlie. The cute stuffed doll ($39; potterybarnkids.com) is A piece by Jenni Kayne and Pottery Barn Kids and books! I love children's books and we've started reading to Charlie early on and she really loves it. I have most of the classics like Goodnight Moon, Where the Wild Things Are and one of my favorite new books, Flora and the Flamingo."

COUNTING SHEEP 

"The sleep sheep is essential! Especially when traveling. It is the best white noise machine and looks cute to boot. I'm really hoping she takes to that cute little bunny lovey, it's so soft," Annable says. "The crib sheets ($19; potterybarnkids.com) are also Jenni Kayne and Pottery Barn Kids. Her collection is the best. I have her pieces sprinkled all over the nursery. And the crib is by Dwell Studio."

A MODERN LOOK

"I love mid-century modern design so I wanted to incorporate some of that vibe in the nursery. I also wanted to have pieces that she could grow into," Annable says. "Kathryn and I had this piece custom made and I love the way it turned out. I found the mirrors through a blog that I follow and I loved them so much, I bought them for Charlie's room. The zebra night light ($63; potterybarnkids.com) is also from Jenni Kayne and Pottery Barn Kids. It all feels very organic, a bit modern with a touch of boho."

LITERARY TOUCHES 

"These bookshelves make me so happy," she says. "The cowboy boots were my husband Dave's favorite shoes when he was a little and that's his baby photo right next to them. My baby photo is on the other end next to a pair of freshly picked moccasins that I plan on Charlie wearing all the time. I plan on adding trinkets to these shelves from all around the world for Charlie to enjoy as she grows older."

