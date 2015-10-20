Dave and Odette Annable Open Up Their Daughter's Adorable, Cozy Nursery 

We know that Dave and Odette Annable are one of Hollywood’s most handsome couples, and while the married duo can kill it on a red carpet together, there’s a new skill they can add to their resume: A+ decorators. Odette gave birth to their first daughter, Charlie Mae Annable, back in September and while it’s evident that they have a knack for dressing the baby girl in adorable, floral-print dresses it’s the newborn’s dreamy nursery that we’re especially in love with. With the help of interior designer and family friend Kathryn Sykora, the newly minted parents artfully crafted a sun-filled, earthy room that’s full of warm, quilt-like fabrics, soft, neutral color palettes, and plenty of children’s books and plush toys to boot.

Odette happily opened up her home to InStyle and gave us an exclusive glimpse into young Charlie Mae’s world. “We were originally going to put the macramé wall hanging above her crib until we saw the size of the drift wood,” Annable says of the decoration in the image above. “It ended up working better above the daybed—it brought the room together perfectly. I will probably always be changing the pillows out and having a fun rotation going on. Most of the color in the room will come from those pillows and the books on her shelves.”

So how’s the happy couple enjoying the space? “Dave would not be a better dad. He is so amazing with Charlie and our pup, Navy [above], is already so protective over her. That’s our little family,” she adds. Step inside the charming room below and read where Odette drew inspiration.