whitelogo
whitelogo
Dave Franco
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Dave Franco
Weddings
The 10 Most Buzzed-About Celebrity Weddings of 2017
Dec 27, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Alison Brie Walked in on Brother-in-Law James Franco Naked on Their First Day of Filming Together
Nov 17, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Dave Franco Jokes that Alison Brie Was His “Only Option” for Marriage
Sep 22, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Alison Brie Had the Weirdest Response to Dave Franco's Proposal
Jun 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Flaunt Newlywed PDA at
GLOW
Premiere
Jun 22, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Star Couples
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Officially Married
Mar 13, 2017 @ 8:15 pm
TV Shows
The Cast of Netflix's Newest Series
Easy
Is Incredible—Stream It Today
Sep 22, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Emily Ratajkowski's Gilded Ensemble Shines at the
Easy
Premiere
Sep 15, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Watch Cara Delevingne Take Down Dave Franco and James Corden in a Drop the Mic Rap Battle
Jul 28, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Movies
10 More Movies to See This July
Jul 13, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity Weddings
Are Alison Brie and Dave Franco Planning to Elope?
May 24, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Movies
First Look: Dave Franco and Jay Chou in
Now You See Me 2
Feb 16, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Why Alison Brie Won't Have a Bachelorette Party Before Marrying Dave Franco
Sep 11, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
James Franco Congratulates His Brother Dave on His Engagement in the Sweetest Way
Aug 26, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring
Aug 25, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!