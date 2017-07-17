5 Incredibly Cute Day-Date Outfits, Inspired by Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette: come for the drama, stay for the love story. It’s a formula that’s been pulling viewers in season after season, despite the many Whaboom-level characters that make us want to check out long before the final rose.       

But lately, thanks to Rachel Lindsay and her season-long supply of cute looks, we’ve been tuning into the show for a whole new reason—outfit inspo.

Besides being smart, funny, and all-around awesome, Lindsay is by far one of the best-dressed Bachelorettes in the show’s 14-year history (JoJo Fletcher comes in close second). And it’s not just the rose ceremony gowns that have impressed us. Working with the show’s stylists, Cary Fetman and Krystine Couch, she has perfected the art of the daytime date look too, which let’s face it, can be much trickier than throwing on a cocktail dress and calling it a day.

From her breezy off-the shoulder top and jeans for the spelling bee date in Hilton Head Island (c-h-i-c) to her all-white everything vibe in Switzerland, Lindsay has nailed it in almost every time zone and temp this season. And tonight during the all-important hometown dates, she meets the ‘rents of the remaining men in four different cities—and four different looks—that all manage to capture her polished, feminine style.

All four hometown outfits include some version of a skinny jean (Paige and Fidelity are faves), likely in an attempt to show that, yes, she’s still just a girl from Dallas that can hang with grandma. In Miami, she meets Bryan’s family in dark wash jeans with a floral handkerchief hem tank and nude wedges (above), while in Aspen, she meets up with Dean in a cozy duster, black tee, and a knit cap (below). Visits with Eric and Peter follow a similarly effortless feel.      

In honor of Lindsay and her day date mastery, we’re taking notes on her best casual looks of the season (so far).    

1 of 5 COURTESY ABC

Cozy Duster + Grey Knit Cap + Grey Skinny Jeans

In chilly Aspen, Lindsay stays cute and warm in a long striped duster sweater by Tart Collections, teamed with her go-to skinnies, a knit cap, leather booties, and layered gold necklaces by jewelry designer Peggy Li. Bonus: the soft grey and black palette is sophisticated enough to transition from a picnic in the park to drinks later that night (just nix the beanie).  

2 of 5 caryfetman/instagram

White Cropped Turtleneck + White Wide-Leg Trousers

On her luxurious shopping excursion with Bryan in Geneva, Lindsay pulled off a head-to-toe minimalist look that’s perfect for a day date. Her turtleneck was by Tibi ($200; nordstromrack.com for a similar style) and her trousers were by Ramy Brooke ($375; ramybrooke.com for a similar style). Breitling watch is optional.

3 of 5 caryfetman/instagram

Off-the Shoulder Peasant Top + High-Waisted Skinny Jeans

Though Lindsay wore this flirty outfit on her group spelling bee date, it would be perfect to wear to a matinee, museum visit, or really anywhere the afternoon takes you. Her Zara top is sadly no longer available, but the site is still a mecca of (affordable!) off-the-shoulder blouses worthy of your next date. Paige Denim frayed hem jeans ($219; shopbop.com) finish off the look.

4 of 5 bacheloretteabc/instagram

Cut-Out Mini + Ankle Boots

Hitting up a BBQ with your date? You can still snag Lindsay’s fab floral, cut-out Self-Portrait dress ($155; neimanmarcus.com). Just add black booties that won’t sink in the grass (hers were by Shoe Dazzle) and you’re good to go.

5 of 5 therachlindsay/instagram

Distressed Overalls + Timberland Boots

In Denmark, Lindsay was the epitome of weekend cool in distressed overalls ($118; shopbop.com for a similar pair), an Adidas beanie, and aviators. Swapping your sneakers for classic Timberland boots adds a fun ‘90s nostalgia ($175; urbanoutfitters.com).

