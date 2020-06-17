Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Three Women
He could face 45 years to life in state prison.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Danny Masterson, star of That '70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch, with the rape of three women. Authorities state that the incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003. Officially, Masterson is being charged with three counts of rape by force or fear, which can carry a prison sentence of 45 years to life.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show that Masterson was arrested today and released on bail at 2:45 P.M. Pacific time after posting a $3.3 million bail. Masterson reportedly raped a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December 2001, a criminal complaint against him shows. Additionally, he is accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. A separate incident, happening between October and December of 2003, alleges that he raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his home in Hollywood.
THR adds that there were two additional charges of sexual assault that were dropped due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations surrounding one case. Investigations into sexual assault claims against Masterson began in 2017.
"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," a representative for Masterson said at the time to E!. "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."
Arraignment for today's charges is scheduled for September 18.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.