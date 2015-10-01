You Can Rent Daniel Radcliffe's Soho Apartment! See Inside the Swanky Pad Here

Daniel Radcliffe is now renting out his high-rise New York City apartment. For just $19K a month, you could be living like Harry Potter himself—sans the magical Hogwarts part, unfortunately.

Located in Soho, the 2 bedroom, 2.5-bath apartment is completely decked out with the most luxurious finishings and amenities.

Boasting a swimming pool and gym in the glass-walled apartment building, as well as hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and a contemporary kitchen inside the apartment, tenants can expect only the best from their living experience.

Not to mention, inside Radcliffe's 1,843-square-foot apartment, there's a spacious master bath, complete with a walk-in shower, dual sink, and a giant tub. In the words of Hagrid, "Not bad, eh?"

For Radcliffe, all of this cost him $4.29 million when he purchased the apartment in 2007, but he soon after rented it out, according to The New York Times. We plan to start saving up our galleons and move in ASAP.