You Can Rent Daniel Radcliffe's Soho Apartment! See Inside the Swanky Pad Here

Tristan Fewings/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Oct 01, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

Daniel Radcliffe is now renting out his high-rise New York City apartment. For just $19K a month, you could be living like Harry Potter himself—sans the magical Hogwarts part, unfortunately.

Located in Soho, the 2 bedroom, 2.5-bath apartment is completely decked out with the most luxurious finishings and amenities.

Boasting a swimming pool and gym in the glass-walled apartment building, as well as hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural lighting, and a contemporary kitchen inside the apartment, tenants can expect only the best from their living experience.

Not to mention, inside Radcliffe's 1,843-square-foot apartment, there's a spacious master bath, complete with a walk-in shower, dual sink, and a giant tub. In the words of Hagrid, "Not bad, eh?"

Daniel Radcliffe Doesn't Look Like This Anymore... Check Out His New 'Do

For Radcliffe, all of this cost him $4.29 million when he purchased the apartment in 2007, but he soon after rented it out, according to The New York Times. We plan to start saving up our galleons and move in ASAP.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

The Living Room

The large span of windows allows for plenty of natural light in Radcliffe's open-concept living room.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

The Dining Room

The dining room, complete with hardwood flooring and fresh white walls, is perfect for hosting intimate dinner parties with friends.

 

3 of 5 Courtesy

The Master Suite

The apartment's master suite—complete with hardwood floors and giant windows—offers the perfect space to unwind after a long day.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Kitchen

The kitchen, which flows directly into the living room, is great for entertaining guests while playing host.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

The Master Bath

The master suite is the cherry-on-top of an already amazing apartment. With a large tub and walk-in shower, this space was made for relaxing.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!