whitelogo
whitelogo
Daniel Craig
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Daniel Craig
Videos
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Apr 20, 2018 @ 8:00 am
Movies
7 Things to Love About
Logan Lucky
Aug 17, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Daniel Craig Officially Confirmed His Return as James Bond
Aug 16, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
He's Back! Daniel Craig Will Return to James Bond for Fifth Time: Report
Jul 25, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Ryan Gosling as the Next James Bond? Yes, Please
Mar 01, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Beard or No Beard? You Be the Judge of These 19 Stars
Nov 30, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Reviews & Coverage
19 Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend—for Every Mood!
Nov 23, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Daniel Craig Order the Most Ridiculous Drinks as James Bond
Nov 17, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Travel
Visit Where James Bond All Began
Nov 08, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
11 Former Bond Girls Share Their Favorite 007 Moments
Nov 07, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Movies
What I Know About James Bond That You Don't
Nov 06, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Daniel Craig Talks
Spectre
and His Future as a Ladies Man
Nov 06, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Movies
Who Is the New Bond Girl? 7 Things You Need to Know About Stephanie Sigman
Nov 05, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Videos
Watch Daniel Craig Attempt to Rent a Car as James Bond
Nov 05, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Watch Sam Smith's Full Bond-Themed Music Video for "Writing's on the Wall"
Oct 05, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Listen to Sam Smith's Full James Bond Theme Song "Writing's on the Wall"
Sep 25, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Tom Ford Styles Daniel Craig in
Spectre
—See the New 007 Movie Poster
Sep 04, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Watch the Explosive Trailer for the New James Bond Film,
Spectre
Jul 22, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
See Christoph Waltz's Villainous Appearance in the New
Spectre
Trailer
Jun 10, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Movies
What's Right
Meow
: The Full Scoop on Albert Baby Cat’s Ever-Changing Outfits
Mar 18, 2015 @ 2:44 pm
Movies
Daniel Craig Smolders in a Sleek Black Turtleneck for the New
Spectre
Poster
Mar 18, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Movies
Make No Mistake: Monica Bellucci Is a Bond Woman, Not a Bond Girl
Feb 25, 2015 @ 11:04 am
Celebrity
Here's Our First Look at Daniel Craig as 007 in Spectre
Feb 12, 2015 @ 9:31 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!