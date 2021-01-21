Melanie Griffith Took Dakota Johnson to Get Her Belly Button Pierced at 14
She was also there when Johnson got her first tattoo.
Forget Amy Poehler. The real cool mom is Melanie Griffith, which Dakota Johnson confirmed during an appearance on The Late Last Show with James Corden. Not only did she mention that Griffith took her to get her belly button pierces — at age 14 — she was also on hand when Johnson got her very first tattoo.
"She took me to get my belly button pierced when I was 14, and she also got her belly button pierced. I don't know why I am telling you this," Johnson told Corden, before adding, "My mom took me to get my first tattoo." Another fun fact came out as well. Johnson also said that when she got her belly button pierced, Griffith got one, too.
Johnson explained that she has a collection of "11 or 12" tattoos, a number she calls "conservative in 2021."
"'I'm not a tattoo fiend. It's 2021. That is conservative," Johnson said. She noted that as she's gotten older, she does have some regrets. "I regret some of them because they are just silly now." The one she called out was "action not words" in Latin, which sits on her forearm.
Corden jumped in with a tattoo story of his own, saying that he thought that he had gotten the Chinese character for "tattoo" on his lower leg — only he didn't. Instead, the character that he ended up getting actually translates to "happy go lucky."
"It means happy go lucky, which I'm not mad at," he said. "But then someone else told me they thought it might mean 'crane.'"
"Machine or a bird?" Johnson asked.
"The machine, I think," Corden said. "I'm fine with 'happy go lucky.' I'm pleased with 'tattoo.' And if it means 'crane,' I'll live with it."