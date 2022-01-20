Dakota Johnson's Super Short Red Minidress Was a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen
Dakota Johnson risked a wardrobe malfunction with her latest outfit, though TBH — it was totally worth it.
On Wednesday, the actress made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in a super short red minidress that noticeably inched past her thighs when she sat down for the interview. She paired the look with matching pointed-toe heels and sported her signature fringe with loose waves. Seemingly self-conscious by the flash of skin, she tried to cover the tops of her legs with her hands and crossed them together. Corden saw she was uncomfortable, and asked, "Are you okay? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?"
Handling the situation like a total pro, Dakota hilariously replied back: "I'm okay. It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen." She was presumably referring to her role as Anastasia Steele in the erotic Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy from 2015 to 2018, as well as the nude scenes she filmed for her most recent movie, The Lost Daughter.
Earlier this month, Johnson discussed the difficulty she sometimes has undressing for her job. "Some days, I don't want to take off my clothes on set," she told W. "Just because I look a certain way doesn't mean I don't have feelings." Dakota went on to explain that her character in The Lost Daughter is "bored by her appearance," adding: "She has reached a point in her life where her hotness doesn't match who she is anymore."