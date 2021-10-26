Dakota Johnson Wore Wide-Leg Jeans With a Surprising Shoe Subtle '70s vibes. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Dakota Johnson is at it again with another sartorial win (does she ever miss?) that has us planning our fall wardrobes to a tee — literally. This week, the actress stepped out in New York City wearing an ensemble that subtly called back to the '70s: a pair of wide-leg jeans and a vintage t-shirt under a plaid blazer, all pulled together with a surprising shoe. Johnson didn't opt for an autumnal pair of boots, but instead finished off her look with bright retro sneakers from Adidas's collaboration with designer Wales Bonner (a favorite of Meghan Markle's). Dakota Johnson Wore Wide Leg Jeans with Sneakers Credit: Backgrid Johnson has been working the press circuit in recent weeks to promote her upcoming film, The Lost Daughter, based on the novel of the same name from Elena Ferrante. RELATED: Dakota Johnson's Witchy-Chic Velvet Gown Is October in an Outfit Thanks to the film's premieres in N.Y.C., Mill Valley, and Venice, we've gotten corsets, sheer dresses, and velvety witch vibes from Johnson's red carpet appearances — likely with more outfit inspo to come.

