Dakota Johnson Wore a Vest as a Shirt with Nothing Underneath
Dakota Johnson just confirmed that shests (shirt-vests) are here to stay.
First made popular by models — including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber just to name a few — this summer, the tiny suit vest worn with nothing underneath quickly became one of the sexiest shirts of the season. And Johnson is showing us how to transition the new wardrobe staple into fall.
On Saturday, the actress stepped out during the London Film Festival to promote her movie The Lost Daughter in a beige corduroy vest with matching pants and a camel coat with a shearling collar thrown on top. She accessorized with heeled booties, a beaded necklace, a black and bordeaux two-tone leather bag. Oversized sunglasses and a disposable face mask shielded most of her face, but her dark brown hair was worn down and accented by her signature eyebrow-grazing fringe.
Pulling the all-neutral look together, Dakota painted her nails a dark nude shade.
Over the past month, Johnson has been a fashion roll while making the press rounds for her new film. From sheer bejeweled gowns to black lace corsets on the red carpet, the looks just keep coming and they continue to get better and better each time.