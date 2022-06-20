Dakota Johnson's Unexpected Flower Shopping Outfit Included a Studded Leather Skirt

Dakota Johnson just delivered a masterclass in farmer's market dressing — but it wasn't what you'd expect. Over the weekend, the actress was spotted picking out bouquets of flowers while working on a new project in West Hollywood, and her chosen outfit was a little less boho and a little more biker chick.

Standing in front of colorful buckets of flowers, Dakota contrasted the pastel hues by posing in a black two-piece ensemble. The edgy look consisted of a black one-shoulder, long-sleeved bedazzled top that featured a built-in choker paired with a high-waisted leather skirt complete with a studded lace hem. Johnson finished the outfit with a black Gucci handbag and strappy white heels, and she wore her hair in loose waves with her signature fringe on full display.

This wasn't the only leather look Dakota wore on set. Earlier that day, the actress was seen wearing an ankle-length navy blue trench coat with nothing underneath aside from a pair of knee-high leather boots. She accessorized with a white handbag and strings of blinding white pearls and opted for neutral glam to complete the 'fit.

Getty Images

While it's unknown what project Dakota's outfits were for, the day of filming comes amid a busy time for the star. In addition to starring in the newly-released film, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Netflix's upcoming Jane Austen adaptation, Persuasion, Johnson recently got candid about joining the Marvel cinematic universe in the new Sony-Marvel film, Madame Web.

"It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known," she told Entertainment Tonight. "There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited. It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones… There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"