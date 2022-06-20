Dakota Johnson's Unexpected Flower Shopping Outfit Included a Studded Leather Skirt

It’s giving coastal biker chick.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2022
dakota johnson leather skirt
Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson just delivered a masterclass in farmer's market dressing — but it wasn't what you'd expect. Over the weekend, the actress was spotted picking out bouquets of flowers while working on a new project in West Hollywood, and her chosen outfit was a little less boho and a little more biker chick.

Standing in front of colorful buckets of flowers, Dakota contrasted the pastel hues by posing in a black two-piece ensemble. The edgy look consisted of a black one-shoulder, long-sleeved bedazzled top that featured a built-in choker paired with a high-waisted leather skirt complete with a studded lace hem. Johnson finished the outfit with a black Gucci handbag and strappy white heels, and she wore her hair in loose waves with her signature fringe on full display.

This wasn't the only leather look Dakota wore on set. Earlier that day, the actress was seen wearing an ankle-length navy blue trench coat with nothing underneath aside from a pair of knee-high leather boots. She accessorized with a white handbag and strings of blinding white pearls and opted for neutral glam to complete the 'fit.

Dakota Johnson trench coat
Getty Images

While it's unknown what project Dakota's outfits were for, the day of filming comes amid a busy time for the star. In addition to starring in the newly-released film, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Netflix's upcoming Jane Austen adaptation, Persuasion, Johnson recently got candid about joining the Marvel cinematic universe in the new Sony-Marvel film, Madame Web.

"It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known," she told Entertainment Tonight. "There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited. It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones… There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dakota Johnson Tribeca FIlm Festival
Dakota Johnson's Plunging Blazer Minidress Was the Red Carpet Equivalent of a Mullet
Dakota Johnson Crochet Bra Top
Dakota Johnson's Crochet Bra Top Just Gave the "Grandma" Trend a Sexy Makeover
Dakota Johnson Mule Heels
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Practical Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings
Pretty Little Liars Style
So, Apparently Pretty Little Liars Aesthetic Is Back
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Bella Hadid Wore Nipple Pasties and Stockings to the 2022 Met Gala After-Party
Bella Hadid Wore Nipple Pasties and Sheer Stockings to the 2022 Met Gala After-Party
Katie Holmes Summer Outfit Formula
Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend
Kristen Stewart Chanel T-Shirt Jean Shorts 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Kristen Stewart Arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a Chanel Tee and Peekaboo Boxers
Gabrielle Union and Family Red Carpet "Cheaper By the Dozen" Premiere
Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia James Had a Mommy-and-Me Matching Moment on the Red Carpet
Blake Lively Jean Jacket Dupes
Blake Lively Paired Her Versace Gown With the Casual Jacket You've Probably Been Wearing for Years
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Wore Backless Overalls For a Hangout With Ben Affleck
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
13 Fashion Trends You Definitely Aren't 'Too Old' to Wear
16 Fashion Trends You Definitely Aren't 'Too Old' to Wear
Kristen Stewart Clearly Has a Thing for Sexy Crop Tops and White Socks
Zoë Chao
Confessions of Zoë Chao
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore the Practical Weather-Resistant Boot Trend That Amal Clooney Is a Fan of, Too