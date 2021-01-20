Dakota Johnson Just Appeared on National Television in a Silk Robe
A 2021 mood.
On Tuesday night, Dakota Johnson appeared remotely on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her upcoming movie, Our Friend. And she did so in a silk, multi-colored floral robe.
The Bad Times at the El Royale actress fully embraced that WFH-look while she promoted her upcoming film with Fallon and confessed she got "stage fright" and had a panic attack while filming her first singing scene on set.
"Singing in front of people is actually so terrifying for me," she said. "And we had to shoot the scene where you don't even really see me."
While filming a scene of her character performing at a community theater, Johnson said she panicked as soon as "action" was called.
"And it was like I had a panic attack that manifested in all the ways that it does, that it can, so, like, I just took off running," she told Fallon. "Running, like around the theater, around backstage. I was running around, and then just started laughing hysterically, and everyone on the crew's like, 'What's she doing?'' Running around, laughing and then just stopped moving and started crying. It was like extreme flight mode."
The film is based on a true story and follows a couple, Nicole and Matthew Teague, who receive help from a friend after Nicole is diagnosed with a terminal cancer. Casey Affleck and Jason Segel also star in the film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019, but doesn't hit cinemas until Jan. 22, 2021.