Dakota Johnson Will Star in Netflix's Persuasion Adaptation
Move over, Bridgerton.
Netflix is doubling down on period pieces — and enlisting Dakota Johnson to bring its latest pick to life. According to Variety, Johnson is set to star in the streamer's new adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. While it relied on under-the-radar stars for Bridgerton, it's clear that Netflix is hoping to bring big names to its new project. And while details are sparse, the new Persuasion will be a "modern, witty approach" to one of Austen's lesser-known works. So, while there may be no guarantee of corsets and bonnets, there will be Austen's signature take on British gentility.
Persuasion has been adapted multiple times since its publication (released posthumously back in 1818), including a 2007 TV movie with Sally Hawkins as the lead, Anne Elliot. Johnson will play the lead character, who Variety describes as a 27-year-old "headstrong woman living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy." Elliot gets reacquainted with Frederick Wentworth, a guy that she turned down before, who could fix everything. Entertainment Weekly notes that Netflix hasn't set a release date or additional casting for the movie
After a recent adaptation of Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy and past movies and limited series of Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice (which earned Keira Knightley an Oscar nomination in 2006), there are two takes on Persuasion on the schedule. In addition to Johnson and Netflix's version, Succession star Sarah Snook is also set to star in a version for Searchlight.
Johnson will also appear alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Lost Daughter and Tig Notaro in Am I OK?