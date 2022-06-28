Dakota Johnson Wore a Leather Blazer With an Edgy Twist

And she revealed some drama behind the making of 50 Shades of Grey.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Published on June 28, 2022
Dakota Johnson Vanity Fair White Studded Leather Blazer
Photo: Ryan McGinley/Vanity Fair

Dakota Johnson has become a bona fide fashion icon — whether she's wearing a scrunchie with her red carpet looks or donning lingerie on the red carpet. And the Gucci ambassador is bringing her style chops to the July/August cover of Vanity Fair to promote her upcoming film, Persuasion.

On the cover itself, the actress let her ocean-blue eyes and signature fringe do the talking, with a close-up in some tall grass. Inside the book, Johnson posed in a rocker-chic, studded white version of a classic black leather blazer — Gucci, of course. She held her arms out to the side and smized at the camera, leaving the jacket open, though she wore nothing underneath.

Dakota Johnson Vanity Fair Cover Photo Laying in Grass
Ryan McGinley/Vanity Fair

Other more ethereal looks matched the outdoor photoshoot, including a forest green Gucci tulle gown and a sheer white Alexander McQueen dress with beaded details.

For the interview, Dakota revealed some piping-hot tea about the making of the 50 Shades of Grey franchise — almost as steamy as the cult-favorite's infamous sex scenes. The actress recalled what it was like working on set, and it wasn't always butterflies and rainbows.

"I'm a sexual person, and when I'm interested in something, I want to know so much about it," she said. "That's why I did those big naked movies … I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making."

Dakota went on to say that the books' author, E.L. James, was part of the "psychotic" filming process. "She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," Dakota explained. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always ... It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements. I haven't been able to talk about this truthfully, ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I'm proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it's supposed to, but it was tricky."

At the end of the day, Johnson doesn't regret doing the famous flick. "If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it," she told the outlet. "It would've been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it."

