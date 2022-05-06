Dakota Johnson Put Her Own Spin On the Colorful Suit Trend With a Jewel-Tone Blazer

Dakota Johnson is already one of the first to jump on a new trend (see her sheer lace corset — long before the Metropolitan Museum of Art deemed it cool with the 2022 Met Gala "Gilded Glamour" theme.) So it's not surprising that the actress brought the bright-colored suit trend to life with her own chic twist.

On Wednesday, the Maude Co-Creative Director hosted a dinner in New York City to celebrate the brand's launch at Sephora . For the event, Johnson wore an emerald-colored, button-less satin blazer that wrapped and fastened to the side over a black flared jumpsuit. She accessorized with a silver necklace and a small black leather bag with a long chain. Her dark brown hair was pulled into a bun, save for her signature fringe which skimmed her brows. Black T-strap sandals completed the look.

The dinner took place at Upland restaurant in Manhattan to mark the launch of the sexual wellness brand's launch at Sephora, as well as their partnership with SIECUS , an organization that works to promote accessible and inclusive sexual education. Throughout the month of May, Maude will be celebrating Sex Ed For All with a collection of merch with part of the proceeds benefitting SIECUS.

Last year, Johnson told InStyle that she loves the opportunity to speak about sexual health and wellness. "A lot of men and women will be like, I heard you're involved in this company and they always kind of have a hushed voice [when they ask questions]. And I'm like, it's totally cool! I love being able to speak about sexual wellness, standing behind Maude," she said. "It has sparked a conversation that is so necessary. As Eva [Goicochea, Maude CEO and founder] says, sexuality is a basic human need and it's so true. Everyone should have access to quality education, first of all, and products surrounding sexual wellness."