Dakota Johnson's Crochet Bra Top Just Gave the "Grandma" Trend a Sexy Makeover

Turns out, your grandma's crochet can actually be sexy. Just ask Dakota Johnson, who subtly flashed a woven bra top underneath her summer skirt suit during an outing in New York City. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted on her way to the Today show while making the press rounds for her new film project Cha Cha Real Smooth in an outfit was down-to-business yet embodied the season's carefree spirit.

Dakota paired her knit cream bralette that was subtly covered in tiny holes with a high-waisted pencil skirt in a clingy fabric, as well as an oversized blazer by Magda Butrym in the same shade. She accessorized with ivory Larroudé mule heels, black sunglasses, and multiple rings on each hand. Her dark brunette hair worn down with a middle part and included her signature fringe.

Getty

Dakota's lesson in sexy summer suiting concluded with the perfect beauty touches — including sun-kissed skin, a glowing complexion, and rosy cheeks.

Getty

During her appearance on the Today show, Johnson revealed that she's most proud of her work in Cha Cha Real Smooth than any other film she's made. "I do feel the most proud [of it]," Dakota told host Hoda Kotb. The actress not only stars in the movie, but also serves as a producer on the project. "It felt so different than just being an actress in a movie. I made the whole thing from the very beginning to the very end. My blood, sweat, and tears are all over it. I feel so proud."