Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Just Hit a Major Milestone
The $12.5 million kind.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are taking the next, logical step in any Hollywood relationship: moving into a house most people won't be able to afford in this lifetime or the next.
According to E!, Martin purchased a $12.5 million home in Malibu, Calif. and Johnson have been living there with him. Boasting an unreal 5,338 square feet, six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms, there's plenty of room for any number of guests (Apple Martin, Moses Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson, Tippi Hedren, Antonio Banderas … ).
This is, of course, just one of the Coldplay frontman's beachfront properties. "It's brand new," E!'s source said of the couple's new digs, and it's "walking distance to the same private beach [Martin] has multiple homes on."
Do all of Martin's Malibu homes feature a game room, theater, pool, and spa though? I mean, OK, probably …
We can think of no lovelier place to quarantine.