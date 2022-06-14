Dakota Johnson's Plunging Blazer Minidress Was the Red Carpet Equivalent of a Mullet

We know Dakota Johnson has been a longtime fan of a sheer red carpet moment (see: Met Gala struts and movie premieres), but her latest look managed to take the see-through trend even further. On Monday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her new movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and her dress was quite literally the embodiment of business in the front, party in the back.

Getty Images

Dakota walked the Tribeca Film Festival carpet while sporting a white plunging blazer minidress by Area with nothing underneath. The jacket featured broad shoulder pads and three buttons up the front. Though extremely traditional at first glance, the star eventually turned around to reveal a stunning, peekaboo back-baring panel complete with a glitzy, bedazzled spine and strings of jewels. Johnson paired the frock with clear, silver-toed heels, silver earring cuffs, and a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair pulled back in a top knot, save for her signature fringe, and opted for a black smokey eye and mauve lip.

Getty Images

While the premiere was in honor of Johnson's new Apple TV+ movie — which is set to hit the streaming platform on June 17 and shows the actress playing a single mother of an autistic daughter — the appearance came just hours before another one of Dakota's projects released its first trailer.

In Persuasion, Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the Jane Austen novel by the same name, Dakota stars as Anne Elliot, who must decide between two potential suitors (played by Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding). Johnson gushed about the making of the film when talking to Vogue late last year.

"Doing a Jane Austen film is the dream, and there are only a few of them so I feel incredibly lucky," she said. "The cast is amazing and our director Carrie Cracknell is fantastic. I think they're still in the edit, but I'm so curious to see how it turns out."