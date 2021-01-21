Dakota Johnson, Self-Proclaimed Lover of Limes, Is Apparently Allergic to ... Limes
People want answers.
Back in March 2020, when just about everyone was stuck in their homes, Architectural Digest released a video of Dakota Johnson giving the magazine a tour of her own home. During the video, Johnson offered up a now-viral moment where she commented on her love of limes, which happened to look amazing in her all-green kitchen.
"I love limes, I love them. They're great I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house."
During an appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson explained that the moment wasn't exactly what it seemed, saying that she's actually allergic to limes and another green fruit, honeydew. Like anyone else having the honor and privilege of hosting AD for a 50 shades of green tour, Johnson dressed up her house with some color-coordinated citrus and decided to talk about them.
"I actually didn't even know they were in there," she said. "It was set dressing. I'm actually allergic to limes. Yeah, I'm mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon, so another green thing."
Twitter, of course, didn't let the joke go without some thoughts.
Johnson's kitchen and its limes aren't the only green things that she's showed off recently. In December, she was photographed wearing a huge emerald ring on her left hand (yes, on that finger).