Chris Martin Gave the Sweetest Shoutout to Dakota Johnson During a Coldplay Concert

In the five years that they've been a couple, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have kept their relationship for the most part private. They decline to talk about their romance in the press, and very rarely are they photographed together by the paparazzi — so, it came as a surprise to fans when the singer publicly declared his love for his actress girlfriend during a packed Coldplay concert.

This week, Martin was in the middle of performing alongside his band at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London when he gave a sweet shoutout to Johnson who was watching him from the stands. While playing Coldplay's new single "My Universe," the musician pointed to Dakota in the balcony and announced to the crowd: "This is about my universe, and she's here."

Dakota's reaction was just as adorable. In footage captured by a fan, she could be seen clasping her hands together and holding them up by her face as a sign of appreciation. Chris continued to point in her direction as he sang, "You (you), you are (you are) my universe / And I (I) just want (just want) to put you first."

The couple was first linked back in 2017 after they were spotted together at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. And while the pair aren't typically vocal about their love for each other in public, others have shipped their relationship in the media — including Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar last year, Paltrow sweetly voiced her support for the couple.