Dakota Johnson, Mariah Carey, and Naomi Campbell Stun at UN Event

Talk about a dazzling trio. Dakota Johnson, Mariah Carey, and Naomi Campbell suited up in all-black ensembles for a dinner honoring UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in Los Angeles Wednesday night, with the ladies each putting their own twist on monochromatic looks.

The 50 Shades of Grey star was glowing in a sleek, off-the shoulder, long sleeved top, which she paired with black trousers, black strappy stilettos, and a black and gold handbag. She kept her hair pulled back in a bun with a wispy bang and wore her make-up natural, looking fresh faced with a soft pink lip.

Carey, meanwhile, spiced things up in a fitted, black leather jacket, with its gold zipper zipped down to reveal her lace bra—and ample cleavage—underneath. The songstress topped her look with matching, body-hugging leather pants adorned with gold zippers, and sky-high platform, lace-up heels. As for her locks, Carey's hair flowed in soft curls and she kept her make-up simple, also sporting a pink lip.

Campbell, looked statuesque per usual in a body-hugging, strapless black dress with a matching shawl, a black handbag and stilettos. She completed her look with a black choker, a multi-colored head wrap and a glossy lip hue.

As they headed inside of the event, the trio cozied up for a photo together, giving their best smizes (naturally), and further proved that no monochromatic look ever has to be dull.