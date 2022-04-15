Dakota Fanning Wore a Sheer Nightgown on the Red Carpet

At the Los Angeles premiere of the Showtime series The First Lady, in which Dakota portrays Betty Ford's daughter Susan Elizabeth Ford, the award-winning actress stepped out wearing what appeared to be a sheer black nightgown. The sexy PJs featured super-thin spaghetti straps, an asymmetric lace panel across the front, and a thigh-high slit. She paired the lace lingerie with black, ankle-strap sandals that showed off her nude pedicure and a diamond choker.

This week, Dakota spoke to Who What Wear about how her close bond with her mother is partly why she wanted to take on the role as Betty (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and Gerald Ford's only daughter in the series The First Lady. "My relationship with my mom is, I think, the most foundational relationship in my life, and getting to show [Susan and Betty's] relationship through the trials and tribulations and all of the changes and all of the hardships, I was really excited to do that," she said.