Dakota Fanning Stuns in a Gorgeous Green Bodysuit to Promote American Pastoral

If you've ever shied away from bold coloring, Dakota Fanning just made a case for brights. She stole the show by stepping out in a green Thom Browne bodysuit and high-waist A.L.C. trousers for the American Pastoral photo call at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Friday.

The bodysuit's white piping, low neckline and bustier style paired with her swept back ponytail, smokey eye and nearly nude lips gave the young star's look a Brigitte Bardot feel. But Fanning was able to keep the retro look in check with some high-waisted black trousers. As for the details? The actress stuck to minimal accents such a small earring in her left ear and a subtle manicure.

Fanning was accompanied by Jennifer Connelly and Ewan McGregor, who also star in the upcoming drama. Connelly opted for a metallic Louis Vuitton resort collection dress and McGregor, who made his directorial debut with American Pastoral, looked dashing in shades of navy.

