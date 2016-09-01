Dakota Fanning Stuns in Strapless, Printed Dress at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Fanning is a vision in Venice. The 22-year-old Benefactor star dazzled at the Venice Film Festival Thursday, rocking a yellow-and-black strapless mini dress at a photocall for Miu Miu's short film series, Women's Tales, in Venice, Italy.

To give her chic ensemble a bit of an edge, the actress paired the printed dress with chunky burgundy heels, and kept the rest of her look simple, wearing no jewelry and keeping her platinum blonde locks straight and parted down the middle.

Fanning flashed a smile as she made her way to the red carpet to promote the series, switching her expression to a smize and throwing her hand on her hip as she posed for cameras. After heading inside, she sat front row, palming a gold clutch with a splash of gold on her fingernails and toes as the show began.

NEWS: Dakota Fanning Beats the N.Y.C. Heat in a Slip Dress and Shower Slides

Take a peek at one of the films featured in Miu Miu's short film series: