Dakota Fanning's list of movies is unquestionably impressive for her age. While the young actress makes headlines breakout roles in films like Twilight, her Instagram proves she also loves fashion. Whether Dakota Fanning is posing with her boyfriend or wearing a bikini on the beach with friends or her sister Elle Fanning, the celebrity knows what to wear. Her red-carpet arrivals and street-style photos always showcase her signature style, while the beauty's blonde hair is forever in demand with DIY hairstyle tutorials.

