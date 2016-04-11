whitelogo
Cynthia Rowley
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Cynthia Rowley
Fashion
See 8 Fashion Designers in Their Signature Uniforms
Apr 11, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Sign Pharrell Williams and Al Gore's Petition to Help Save Our Planet
Jun 19, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Movies
Throw a Cinderella-Themed Party with Cynthia Rowley
Mar 13, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Emma Roberts Found a Coat So Nice That She Wore It Twice
Mar 05, 2015 @ 5:02 pm
Fashion
Color Us Happy: Designers Team Up with Crayola to Create Dresses Made of Crayons
Feb 25, 2015 @ 9:11 am
Movies
It's a 3-Day Weekend! Get To A Beach Stat In These Cool-Girl Swim Pieces
Feb 14, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Fashion
The Post-Holiday Sales You Need to Know About
Dec 26, 2014 @ 8:11 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Girls Star Zosia Mamet Designs Ultra-Glam Sunglasses with Cynthia Rowley
Nov 25, 2014 @ 12:01 pm
Fashion Week
13 Miniskirts to Ease You into Fall
Sep 17, 2014 @ 12:16 pm
Red Carpet
Demi Lovato Hits All the Right Style Notes in an Upbeat Ensemble
Aug 15, 2014 @ 8:21 am
Makeup
Makeup Mavens, Rejoice! Birchbox Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Store
Jul 12, 2014 @ 6:01 pm
Beauty
Go Behind the Scenes at Cynthia Rowley's Resort 2015 Shoot
Jun 13, 2014 @ 12:49 pm
Makeup
Spring for New Beauty: Cynthia Rowley x Birchbox Makeup Launch
Apr 12, 2014 @ 3:45 pm
Fashion Week
Exclusive! On Set with Cynthia Rowley: Check Out Behind-the-Scenes Shots from the Designer’s Fall 2014 Lookbook & Film Shoot
Feb 06, 2014 @ 5:55 pm
Olympics
The Sochi Winter Olympics Are One Month Away! Here Are Four Reasons to Get Excited
Jan 06, 2014 @ 6:35 pm
Cynthia Rowley's Daughter Kit Might Be Following In Her Designing Footsteps: She Wants To Start A Surf Gear Business!
Nov 02, 2013 @ 7:34 am
Designer Cynthia Rowley Takes You Inside the Filming of Jay Z's "Picasso Baby"
Aug 09, 2013 @ 11:30 am
Go Ironman in Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop x Cynthia Rowley Collection
Jul 19, 2013 @ 10:00 am
London Fog Announces Designer Rain Gear Collection Worth Splashing Around In
Feb 07, 2013 @ 4:00 pm
TV Shows
Cynthia Rowley Customized Zosia Mamet's Dress
Jun 06, 2012 @ 1:30 pm
Social Media
How Twitter Inspires Autumn Reeser’s Outfits
Dec 05, 2011 @ 1:00 pm
Beauty
Cynthia Rowley Teams Up With Birchbox!
Jun 24, 2011 @ 4:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Katy Perry's Glamour Shot, Jessica Szohr's Gossip Girl Style Icon, and More!
Aug 24, 2010 @ 12:20 pm
