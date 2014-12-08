Shop the Best Holiday Cards of 2014!

Sarah Walter
Dec 08, 2014 @ 3:45 pm

Spreading cheer this holiday season is as easy as penning a handwritten note, and our selection of gorgeous cards makes the task that more enticing. E-card options are abound but for a more personalized touch stick to old fashioned stationery, like Rifle Paper Co.’s custom family portrait or offerings from Minted, which allow you to include family photos on the cards themselves. Shop through our picks, and send away!

PHOTOS: 11 of the cutest holiday cards

Sugar Paper

$7 each; sugarpaper.com
Minted

From $2 each; minted.com
Paper Source

$5 each; papersource.com
Oscar de la Renta for Paperless Post

From $2 each; paperlesspost.com
Paper Culture Gift Labels

$7/set of 12; paperculture.com)
Anthropologie

$6 each; anthropologie.com
Rifle Paper Co.

$95/25 cards; riflepaperco.com
Connor

$85/12 cards; barneys.com
Paula Skene

$15/8 cards; katespaperie.com
Kate Spade

$25/set of 10 cards; katespade.com
Tiny Prints

Lasting Joy: Tomato Letterpress Cards
$50/set of 10; tinyprints.com)
Joyful Trimming: Goldenrod Flat Holiday Photo Cards
$26/set of 10; tinyprints.com

