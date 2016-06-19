Celebrate Father's Day with Some of the Cutest Celebrity Insta-Dads

Happy Father's Day! Today is all about recognizing the dads and father-like figures in our lives, as well as a special day for dads to celebrate their roles as the main men in our lives. To get into the spirit of the day, look no further than celebrity dads, like father of three, Chris Hemsworth (above). The Thor hunk himself takes to social media regularly to share snaps of his adorable kids.

In honor of these family men and their precious social media posts, we've rounded up a few of the sweetest celebrity dads on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see more charming pictures of the cute celeb fathers and their kids.