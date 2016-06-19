Celebrate Father's Day with Some of the Cutest Celebrity Insta-Dads

Happy Father's Day! Today is all about recognizing the dads and father-like figures in our lives, as well as a special day for dads to celebrate their roles as the main men in our lives. To get into the spirit of the day, look no further than celebrity dads, like father of three, Chris Hemsworth (above). The Thor hunk himself takes to social media regularly to share snaps of his adorable kids.

 

In honor of these family men and their precious social media posts, we've rounded up a few of the sweetest celebrity dads on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see more charming pictures of the cute celeb fathers and their kids. 

1 of 10 justintimberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake 

Last year, Timberlake captioned this sweet shot of him coddling new baby Silas Randell "FLEXIN' on Father's Day." 

2 of 10 kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye West

King of cool, West, can't help but play embarrassing dad to daughter North. A habit he will hopefully continue with new son baby Saint. 

3 of 10 thomashardy_/Instagram

Tom Hardy 

Tom Hardy poses with adorable lookalike son, Louis Thomas Hardy, in one of his first Instagram photos, captioning the picture "Hey Instagram."

4 of 10 realericdane/Instagram

Eric Dane

Everyone's favorite TV doctor plays favorite dad in real life to his beautiful blonde daughters, Georgia and Billie Beatrice. 

5 of 10 theterrencehoward/Instagram

Terrence Howard

Father of four captioned this photo with new son Qirin Love: "My favorite day yet..." Swoon

6 of 10 oliviawilde/Instagram

Jason Sudeikis

Sudeikis' wife Olivia Wilde caught the father of one giving "snapping lessons" to son Otis Alexander. 

7 of 10 usher/Instagram

Usher

Usher's sons, Naviyd Ely and Usher Raymond V, regularly feature on his Instagram, like in this sweet snow cone moment.

8 of 10 davidbeckham/Instagram

David Beckham

It's hard to think of another celeb dad as doting as Victoria Beckham's hubbie, David. He regularly posts heartfelt snaps of his three children like this one of Romeo on his 13th birthday. Beckham captioned the photo, "My little man turns 13 today...Into his teens and still an Arsenal fan lol...Happy birthday beautiful boy." 

9 of 10 beyonce/Instagram

Jay Z

We already know Beyonce and Jay Z are #parentgoals and Blue Ivy is benefitting big time like giving face before the Super Bowl with her dad. 

10 of 10 channingtatum/Instagram

Channing Tatum

To the surprise of no one, America's most charming man Channing Tatum is an absolutely adorable dad. Here, he donned a onesie to match daughter, Everly. 

