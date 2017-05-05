Report: We Are Living in the Age of the Cutest Babies

This just in: We are currently living in the age of the cutest baby. You heard it here first. This pint-sized celebrities-in-training are some of the most heart-melting to ever come around. Okay, sure, this could’ve been said every year since the dawn of time. After all, celebrity babies are the crème de la crème of the gene pool (see: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Prince George, and North West). But thanks to celebrity parents' overactive social media feeds, we thought it's about time we honor today’s cherubic batch of babies.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Got the Dopest Valentine's Day Gift Ever

From the dancing daughter of Chance the Rapper to Chrissy Teigen’s mini-foodie-in-training to the latest and greatest Kardashian royalty, here is definitive proof that the celebrity babies of today are next-level adorable.