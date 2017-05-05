Report: We Are Living in the Age of the Cutest Babies

chrissyteigen/Instagram
Lindsay Dolak
May 05, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

This just in: We are currently living in the age of the cutest baby. You heard it here first. This pint-sized celebrities-in-training are some of the most heart-melting to ever come around. Okay, sure, this could’ve been said every year since the dawn of time. After all, celebrity babies are the crème de la crème of the gene pool (see: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Prince George, and North West). But thanks to celebrity parents' overactive social media feeds, we thought it's about time we honor today’s cherubic batch of babies.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Got the Dopest Valentine's Day Gift Ever

 

From the dancing daughter of Chance the Rapper to Chrissy Teigen’s mini-foodie-in-training to the latest and greatest Kardashian royalty, here is definitive proof that the celebrity babies of today are next-level adorable. 

1 of 7 chancetherapper/Instagram

Kensli Bennett

Age: 1 year, 8 months

Parents: Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

Claim to Baby Fame: Kensli appeared on our Insta feeds starting this past January when Chance first revealed her to the world, thus ushering in a wave of full-blown adoration for the baby. In his first post, he calls her "the girl who reintroduced [him] to God" and "the woman who...taught [him] how to love." Okay, full swoon. Since then, she's become a regular in the Coloring Book rapper's 'grams and Insta-stories–dancing, playing the harmonica, and beaming for the camera.

Advertisement
2 of 7 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Luna Simone Stephens

Age: 1 year

Parents: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Claim to Baby Fame: ICYMI (you didn't): Luna is sort of the unrivaled queen bee of babies. She's been getting social play on both her famous parents' feeds since day one, and she never disappoints. Whether she's looking pensive as a hot dog, stealing the show from her dad, or looking right at home on a private jet, we can't get enough of Luna and her darling rosy cheeks. 

3 of 7 kimkardashian/Instagram

Saint West

Age: 1 year, 5 months

Parents: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Claim to Baby Fame: Saint is the latest to join the Kardashian brood, taking his place alongside his sister North and a number of gorgeous cousins. The world waited with bated breath to gaze upon the newest Kardashian baby, and finally, there he was in all of his sleeping glory. Since then, Saint appears sporadically on Kim's social feeds. Surprisingly, though, he’s not seen as regularly as you’d think considering his Kardashian roots. You know that they say, a lack of exposure makes the heart grow fonder.

Advertisement
4 of 7 HRH The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Age: 2 years

Parents: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Claim to Baby Fame: Charlotte Elizabeth Diana just so happens to be fourth in line to the British crown. Very casual. William and Kate have a habit of creating the most picturesque offspring imaginable and baby Char is no exception. With her impeccable and refined sense of style–hairbows, rounded collars, and all–this little princess stole hearts across the globe.

Advertisement
5 of 7 babyjunie4/Instagram

Junie

Age: 1 year, 5 months

Parents: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Claim to Baby Fame: Junie is the plump powerhouse who “[runs] her parents,” according to the bio in her own personal Instagram. Those parents are Cleveland Cavaliers star Iman Shumpert and singer and insanely talented dancer Teyana Taylor. The powerhouse parents split their time between fawning over Junie and adoring one another. And, with some of the most well-dressed parents in the game, Junie is a regular style star herself. Gucci sandals, anyone?

Advertisement
6 of 7 boomerrphelps/Instagram

Boomer Phelps

Age: 1 year

Parents: Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson

Claim to Baby Fame: With a name like Boomer, he had to be cute, right? The future Olympian is the first born of half-human, half-fish Phelps, and his stunning model wife, Johnson. Don’t think they wasted any time getting Boomer in the water, either. In fact, the pregnancy announcement featured a teensy Speedo, which pretty much set Boomer’s future then and there. 

Advertisement
7 of 7 asahdkhaled/Instagram

Asahd Khaled

Age: 6 months

Parents: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck

Claim to Baby Fame: It goes without saying that the son of music mogul and all around life hype-man DJ Khaled, would be an instant legend. And brand new baby Asahd is exactly that. He’s the “executive producer” of Khaled’s forthcoming album Grateful, according to his Insta bio, and he is featured as the cover art for Khaled’s latest hit, “I’m The One.” When he’s not being his dad’s mini-me, Asahd can be found jet-setting, yachting, or being otherwise legendary.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!