Instagram Photos We ♥ from the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

Courtesy Photo
Alexandra DeRosa
May 24, 2013 @ 10:20 am

The glam factor is still turned up high at the Cannes Film Festival! Thanks to Instagram, we're getting an inside look at the extravaganza. Celebrities, fashion companies, and makeup artists alike posted hundreds of photos to the photo sharing app, including behind-the-scenes peeks at sunset scenes over the French Riviera, plush peonies, and ultra-glam gowns. We've scrolled, double tapped, and gathered our faves, so click to see the best of the best (filtered!) photos.

1 of 20

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's View

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) proved her love for Cannes by playfully posing for the camera. "Cannes you are so beautiful!" she captioned.
2 of 20

Makeup Artist Namrata Soni's Photo

After makeup artist Namrata Soni (@namratasoni) worked her magic on Sanom Kampoor, she photographed the star and wrote: “I love this look of @sonamkapoor for the opening ceremony of Cannes film festival so classic so ethereal so Sonam.”
3 of 20

Roberto Cavalli's Sneak Peek

Roberto Cavalli (@roberto_cavalli) previewed Georgia May Jagger descending the stairs before her red carpet appearance (wearing Roberto Cavalli, of course!).
4 of 20

Roberto Cavalli's Sketches

Roberto Cavalli (@roberto_cavalli) posted an artful Instagram picture of the sketches drawn for gowns worn by Cindy Crawford and Georgia May Jagger.
5 of 20

People's Goregous View

People (@peoplemag) shared a gorgeous view from the Nikki Beach Terrace that overlooked the Croisette.
6 of 20

Sonam Kapoor's Red Carpet Look

Makeup artist Namrata Soni (@namratasoni) gave her followers a sneak peek at Sonam Kapoor's Dolce & Gabanna ballgown.
7 of 20

Selita Ebanks's Chopard Ring

Selita Ebanks (@selitaebanks) captioned her Chopard sparkler “#thediamondscomewithsecurity.” The phrase says it all!
8 of 20

Kylie Minogue's Roberto Cavalli Flowers

Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) gave thanks to designer Roberto Cavalli via Instagram by showing off the plush peonies he sent her after she wore his gown down a Cannes red carpet.
9 of 20

Stacy Keibler's Sunset View

Stacy Keibler (@stacykeibler) shared a sunset view with her followers.
10 of 20

Rosario Dawson Gets Playful

“The beautiful Rosario Dawson gets silly with two chalices at the #stellaartois suite during #cannes,” JustJared (@justjared) wrote of his snap at the Cannes Stella Artious lounge.
11 of 20

Rooney Mara With Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa

Hanneli Mustaparta (@hannelim) snapped and shared a pic of Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein alongside Calvin Klein's creative director Francisco Costa at the Calvin Klein Euphoria party at Cannes.
12 of 20

Eva Longoria and Doutzen Kroes at L’Oreal Paris

L’Oreal Paris (@lorealparisusa) Global Brand President Cyril Chapuy fittingly posed with the faces of the brand, Eva Longoria and Doutzen Kroes.
13 of 20

Hanneli Mustaparta's Top-Level View

Hanneli Mustaparta (@hannelim) shared a bird's-eye view over the French Riviera. Every step of the way radiates with glamour at Cannes.
14 of 20

Jimmy Choo's Sunny Handbag

Jimmy Choo (@jimmychooltd) posted a photo proving how much the brand's new leather handbags enjoyed the Cannes sun.
15 of 20

Magnum's Pop-Up Ice Cream Stand

Magnum (@magnum) made a decadent dent in the sand on the warm beaches of the French Riviera with its cool pop-up ice cream lounge.
16 of 20

Amitabh Bachchan Instagrammed Leo

The Great Gatsby star Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) simply captioned his photo "With DiCaprio," proving that he is on a last-name basis with the forever-handsome heartthrob.
17 of 20

Jimmy Choo Spotted Berenice Bejo

Jimmy Choo (@jimmychooltd) took to Instagram after spotting Berenice Bejo use one of the brand's crossbody designs as a perfect pop of color.
18 of 20

L’Oreal Paris's Sunny French Manicures

L’Oreal Paris (@lorealparisusa) gave a French manicure a whole new (and very colorful) meaning. Get the look by using Colour Rich Nail in Orange You Jealous and Not A Cloud In Sight, available for $6 at loreal.com.
19 of 20

Elie Saab's Crystal and Gold Clutch

Elie Saab (@eliesaabworld) zoomed in on the clutch Fan Bingbing carried down the red carpet and the caption gave the evening bag all the attention it deserves: "The jeweled gold plated piece is lined with Swarovski crystals and sealed with a precious pyramid shaped crystal."
20 of 20

Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebede

Doutzen Kroes (@doutzenkroes1) Instagramed this photo of herself posing with pal and fellow model Liya Kebede.

