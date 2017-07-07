whitelogo
whitelogo
Crown Princess Victoria
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Crown Princess Victoria
Videos
Princess Victoria on Overcoming Anorexia and Dealing with Anxiety
Jul 07, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Crown Princess Victoria Wears Queen Silvia's Hand-Me-Down from the '80s
Apr 21, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity Moms
See Princess Victoria of Sweden's Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son Surrounded by Pumpkins
Sep 30, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
These Cute New Photos of Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle Will Make Your Day
Jul 14, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Royal Baby Christening! See Prince Oscar and His Glamorous Family on Their Special Day
May 27, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Your Tiara Treat: The Romantic Backstory to Princess Victoria's Laurel Wreath Tiara
May 25, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
See the First Photo of Sweden's Adorable New Prince
Mar 07, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Meet Sweden’s Brand-New Little Prince
Mar 03, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's Royal Wedding Style
Jun 21, 2010 @ 10:25 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!