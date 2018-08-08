The Only Thing More Extravagant Than Crazy Rich Asians Was Its Red Carpet Premiere

instagram/gemma_chan
Isabel Jones
Aug 08, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

Have you heard of a quiet little film called Crazy Rich Asians? It’s based on a trilogy of the same name and it has a real indie feel.

Just kidding.

For those of you unfamiliar with the glorious franchise, Crazy Rich Asians (CRA) is the most extravagant novel and film to ever exist (only a slight exaggeration), and its red carpet premiere proved exactly that.

VIDEO: The Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Was Full of Crazy Rich Fashion

The all-Asian cast, which includes Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu, Ocean’s 8 thief Awkwafina, and soon-to-be household names like Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Sonoyo Mizuno, brought the glitz and glam of Singapore’s elite to the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday evening.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Adding to the luxury of the star-studded event, many members of the cast arrived in luxury cars—i.e. Ferraris, Rolls Royces, BMW convertibles … The works!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Scroll down below for a look at the most eye-catching outfits of the evening.

1 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Awkwafina

in Reem Acra. 

2 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Fiona Xie

3 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Sonoya Mizuno

4 of 18 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Constance Wu

in Ralph & Russo.
5 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

in Oscar de la Renta. 

6 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Crazy Rich Asians' Premiere - Arrivals

7 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Henry Golding

in Tom Ford.
8 of 18 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Ming-Na Wen

9 of 18 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Kevin Kwan

in Etro.
10 of 18 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Constance Lau

in Time Taken to Make a Dress.
11 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ross Butler

12 of 18 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

in Armani Prive. 
13 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Daniel Dae Kim

14 of 18 JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Victoria Loke

in Preen.
15 of 18 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

in Prada.
16 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Chloe Bennet

in Tadashi Shoji.

17 of 18 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

18 of 18 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

