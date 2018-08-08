The Only Thing More Extravagant Than Crazy Rich Asians Was Its Red Carpet Premiere

Have you heard of a quiet little film called Crazy Rich Asians? It’s based on a trilogy of the same name and it has a real indie feel.

Just kidding.

For those of you unfamiliar with the glorious franchise, Crazy Rich Asians (CRA) is the most extravagant novel and film to ever exist (only a slight exaggeration), and its red carpet premiere proved exactly that.

VIDEO: The Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Was Full of Crazy Rich Fashion

The all-Asian cast, which includes Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu, Ocean’s 8 thief Awkwafina, and soon-to-be household names like Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Sonoyo Mizuno, brought the glitz and glam of Singapore’s elite to the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday evening.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Adding to the luxury of the star-studded event, many members of the cast arrived in luxury cars—i.e. Ferraris, Rolls Royces, BMW convertibles … The works!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Scroll down below for a look at the most eye-catching outfits of the evening.