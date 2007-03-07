On the Cover

Cover girl Halle Berry never ceases to amaze us. The always impeccably dressed actress arrived on set at 10 A.M. on the dot and greeted the entire crew with upbeat energy and the utmost professionalism. "She was very down to earth, normal and friendly...just like one of us," said makeup artist Genevieve, who worked with Berry for the first time at our shoot.
-Jennifer Chan; reporting by Alysia Poe
.
To get Berry's In Style look, hair stylist Mara Rozsak used hot rollers to add volume and followed up with a Hot Tools big barrel curling iron to create soft, pretty curls in the star's shoulder-length hair. The result? A fresh, pretty look for the flawlessly beautiful actress.
.
When asked to describe her personal style, the star says she gravitates toward "clean, simple, strong clothing" and strives to find the right scale for her body. For our shoot, Berry tried on everything from eye-catching metallic trenchcoats to short, curve-hugging dresses and consistently looked phenomenal. What else remains consistent about Berry's style? Gunmetal heels. "Her favorite shoes are by Gunmetal, so that's what we got," said stylist Freddie Leiba.
.
Although the Oscar-winning actress has throngs of fans (a few of whom stopped in their tracks to snap candid pictures of her on their camera phones), it's evident that none of that stardom has gone to her head. "She is so sweet and soft-spoken," said Roszak of Berry's charming personality. "Just a lovely person to be around."
.
Despite the chilly weather on the day of the shoot, Berry energetically posed for our cameras without one complaint. "She was willing to do whatever needed to be done...one of the most professional stars I've worked with," said In Style photo editor Nicole Hyatt.
.
HALLE BERRY VIDEO: Watch behind-the-scenes footage from our cover shoot.
HALLE BERRY TRANSFORMATION: Watch Halle evolve from teenage beauty queen to Hollywood A-lister.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6.
Cover girl Halle Berry never ceases to amaze us. The always impeccably dressed actress arrived on set at 10 A.M. on the dot and greeted the entire crew with upbeat energy and the utmost professionalism. "She was very down to earth, normal and friendly...just like one of us," said makeup artist Genevieve, who worked with Berry for the first time at our shoot.
-Jennifer Chan; reporting by Alysia Poe
Advertisement
2 of 6.
To get Berry's In Style look, hair stylist Mara Rozsak used hot rollers to add volume and followed up with a Hot Tools big barrel curling iron to create soft, pretty curls in the star's shoulder-length hair. The result? A fresh, pretty look for the flawlessly beautiful actress.
3 of 6.
When asked to describe her personal style, the star says she gravitates toward "clean, simple, strong clothing" and strives to find the right scale for her body. For our shoot, Berry tried on everything from eye-catching metallic trenchcoats to short, curve-hugging dresses and consistently looked phenomenal. What else remains consistent about Berry's style? Gunmetal heels. "Her favorite shoes are by Gunmetal, so that's what we got," said stylist Freddie Leiba.
Advertisement
4 of 6.
Although the Oscar-winning actress has throngs of fans (a few of whom stopped in their tracks to snap candid pictures of her on their camera phones), it's evident that none of that stardom has gone to her head. "She is so sweet and soft-spoken," said Roszak of Berry's charming personality. "Just a lovely person to be around."
Advertisement
5 of 6.
Despite the chilly weather on the day of the shoot, Berry energetically posed for our cameras without one complaint. "She was willing to do whatever needed to be done...one of the most professional stars I've worked with," said In Style photo editor Nicole Hyatt.
Advertisement
6 of 6Frazer Harrison/Getty
HALLE BERRY VIDEO: Watch behind-the-scenes footage from our cover shoot.
HALLE BERRY TRANSFORMATION: Watch Halle evolve from teenage beauty queen to Hollywood A-lister.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.