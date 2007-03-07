On the Cover

1 of 6 .

Cover girl Halle Berry never ceases to amaze us. The always impeccably dressed actress arrived on set at 10 A.M. on the dot and greeted the entire crew with upbeat energy and the utmost professionalism. "She was very down to earth, normal and friendly...just like one of us," said makeup artist Genevieve, who worked with Berry for the first time at our shoot.



-Jennifer Chan; reporting by Alysia Poe