Courteney Cox Is Bringing Gale Weathers Back to the Scream Reboot
She and David Arquette have signed on for more scares.
Gale Weathers is coming back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Courteney Cox has signed on to reprise her role as a reporter in the Scream reboot. Originally directed by Wes Craven, the Scream franchise spans four films, including the original 1996 movie. Though details are scarce so far, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who go by Radio Silence, will direct the new film — the first without Craven after his death in 2015 — and David Arquette has also been recruited to play his role of Sheriff Dewey Riley.
Production on the Scream reboot is set to shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina. In addition to Cox and Arquette, the original films starred Neve Campbell and Matthew Lillard. Arquette announced the news on Instagram, naturally, with a post featuring the films' iconic villain, Ghostface.
The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Campbell is in talks to return, as well.
"I definitely had a period where I was thinking it would just be too odd to do a movie without Wes, and I wasn’t certain that I would want to do that," Campbell said back in May. "But, I think enough time has passed. I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes's vision ... So, we'll see."
She echoed those sentiments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I wasn't sure it was going to happen and I was approached six weeks ago, but the timing's not great right now, obviously," she said. "We're starting conversations, we're starting negotiations, but who knows how and when studios are going to open again."