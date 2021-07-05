Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow Had A Very Friends Fourth of July
Bonus: Laura Dern!
HBO Max's Friends reunion is over, but that doesn't mean that the cast isn't still getting together. Courteney Cox had a very festive, Friends-filled Fourth of July according to her Instagram, which showed a selfie with her pals Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.
"Happy 4th! xoxo," Cox captioned the photos, which showed her and her former coworkers looking pretty casual. Aniston slipped her sunglasses into her trademark sun-kissed honey hair and Kudrow is wearing a summer-appropriate floppy straw hat. All three are wearing big smiles and in a surprise move, Cox's second shot shows her with Laura Dern, who wasn't on the long-running NBC sitcom, but is an actual friend.
According to People, Cox and Dern spend Christmas Eve together just about every year, a tradition that goes back more than a decade.
During the much-anticipated, much-delayed Friends reunion, Cox said that her experience on the show was "incredible" and that the chemistry that makes the show so special is real, since everyone involved was close on and off camera. During an emotional segment, Cox told her castmates that she loved them and that she cherished the connections that they'd made.
"It was an incredible time," Cox said. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."