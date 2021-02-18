Courteney Cox Covered That Song on Instagram
You know the one.
Courteney Cox showed off her piano skills with a cover of "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts — yes, the theme song from Friends. Alongside musician Joel Taylor, Cox tickled the piano keys and even clapped her hands along with the tune, giving fans a major dose of nostalgia (and maybe some excitement for the Friends reunion that's definitely happening ... eventually).
"How'd I do? #friends #pianocover @jadeehlers @thisisjoeltaylor," Cox wrote alongside her video, adding a request to her followers: "Let me know what I should learn next below."
Though her latest song is a major throwback, Cox's recent covers have been slightly more timely. Earlier this month, she posted a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License." The clip caught the attention of Rodrigo herself, who noted that Cox "slayed" her song.
As for that reunion, Entertainment Tonight reports that Cox's Friends co-star Matthew Perry casually mentioned that HBO Max would air the special in March 2021. However, the network hasn't confirmed that just yet. In the meantime, fans will have to get their fill via Cox's feed, which has been very generous with throwbacks to the iconic '90s series.