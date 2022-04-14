Courteney Cox Comes Home

Most of us, in our rational moments, are aware that there's a difference between an actor and the character that he or she plays. We know that in real life, Daniel Day-Lewis is not Abraham Lincoln and that Zendaya is not a 17-year-old drug addict. But sometimes, the distinction is easy to forget, especially if the actor played an indelible role in one of the most-watched TV series of all time. It's been 18 years since the final episode of Friends aired on NBC, yet even today, when people go to Courteney Cox's house in Los Angeles, many behave as if they're entering the lair of compulsive neat freak Monica Geller. They hesitate to sit down in the living room for fear of messing up the meticulously fluffed sofa cushions.