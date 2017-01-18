Could Courteney Cox's Airy Malibu Home Be Any More Beautiful?

Laure Joliet for One Kings Lane
Isabel Jones
Jan 18, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

After years of real estate shake-ups, Courteney Cox has decided that her current home is perfect—“This is a house I’ll never move from,” she told One Kings Lane. You might say that the Friends alum’s Malibu abode will always be there for her (cue rapid-fire clapping sequence). Puns aside, Cox’s clean beachfront home is the epitome of calm coastal living—it would be hard to lose your cool on the airy premises, even for Monica Geller.

Though Cox has held the Oceanside property for about ten years, her work on the estate is never done. Currently, the actress is focusing on updating the home’s interior décor as her aesthetic tastes change. “Before I was kind of into organic with modern, and now I’m into really old mixed with cleaner stuff. I’m not really changing everything, just a shift—because why not?” Cox said of her ever-evolving design preferences.

In accordance with her Malibu hideaway’s unique style, the Cougar Town actress has partnered with One Kings Lane to offer some of her favorite home products to the public. Shop the earthy collection here.

VIDEO: Inside Courteney Cox's Oceanside Malibu Home

 

For a closer look inside Cox’s home, scroll through the photos below.

A Room With A View

A Room With A View

We can't imagine that Courteney ever tires of a spectacular view like this one. 

Subtle Splashes of Color

Subtle Splashes of Color

When decorating her home, Cox believes "the most important thing is to be comfortable. But it also has to reflect your personality in some way.” The actress's rustic dining room mixes earthy materials (paneled walls and stone floors), allowing just a pop of color with a set of yellow leather chairs.  

The Ultimate Beach House

The Ultimate Beach House

Though the coastal estate is her primary home, Cox keeps the aesthetic airy with clean, white walls and nautical accessories. 

The Tennis House

The Tennis House

"I think pillows are the easiest thing to switch up a room. I’m constantly changing pillows—constantly, "Cox explained, "If you buy pieces that are very basic, they can go with any colors; that’s what I’m trying to do. Because just by changing your ornaments or your decorative pieces—it just changes the whole room. That’s an easy way to redecorate without having to start from scratch.”

Poolside

Poolside

Could this home be any more beautiful?

The Glass Castle

The Glass Castle

To answer my earlier question, YES, it can. Floor-to-ceiling windows give the home an incredible panoramic view. 

