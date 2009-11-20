Couples Date Night Sponsored by Godiva Liqueur

Gather friends and their significant others for romantic couple's date night. Set the tone of your gathering with the invitation - an elegant evening, a cozy evening at home, an invitation to the ball - and make sure your guests know it will be a relaxing adults-only evening.
Set the stage with soft lighting and candles, and seasonal sparkle wherever you can, on candles, ornaments, and place settings. Most importantly, wear dressy clothing and full makeup yourself. It is date night, after all!
Serve guests appetizers and their meals individually for a special touch - take their dinner orders first, if you have menu options, or print out the menu and lay a copy beside each plate. Consider place cards, too, to get couples to mingle; place names on both sides if some folks are new to your crowd. And yes, seating should be boy-girl.
For a standout after-dinner treat, serve a liqueur that shows your signature flair for entertaining. Godiva Mocha Liqueur combines a sensual blend of Belgian milk chocolate with flavors of deep roasted Arabica coffee and cream, perfect on the rocks. Or serve a few delicious choices: Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, Caramel Liqueur, or Chocolate Liqueur.
Play an at-home version of the classic t.v. show, The Newlyweds, by inventing trivia questions for couples to see just how well they know their spouse. Examples: What is your wife's favorite saying? What was the day of the week when you met for the first time? The winners receive a pair of movie tickets or a gift card to a local restaurant for a date night of their own.
